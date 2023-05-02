Doliver Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 9,394 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after buying an additional 370,951 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,325,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 373.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 312,916 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $92.19. 292,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,380. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $96.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

