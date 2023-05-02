Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DHC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $208.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 479,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.