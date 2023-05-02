Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 9.2%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.44. 18,576,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 43,879,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $64,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

