Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 9,351,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 28,110,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $44,000.
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.