Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 196.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 196.90 ($2.46).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 159 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 170.60 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,291.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.33. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 133.29 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 263.70 ($3.29). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.