Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 25.5% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $28,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

