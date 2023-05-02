Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,164 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.60% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 258.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,799. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

