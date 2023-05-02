Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 62,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $94.45. 491,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $144.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

