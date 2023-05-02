DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DHC Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 4,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. DHC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in DHC Acquisition by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,976,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 318,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,650,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,236,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 2,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after buying an additional 1,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,151,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,446 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

