dForce USD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,065.49 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $34.26 million and $2,065.49 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00314534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018849 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000903 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,985,414 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99243936 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,296.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.