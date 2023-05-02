DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.44. 2,401,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average is $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DexCom has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $126.44.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,339 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

