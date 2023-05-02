Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $8.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.69.

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares in the company, valued at $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $453,470.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 802,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,639,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

