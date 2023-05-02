Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $297.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $291.00 to $297.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAM. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.58.

NYSE SAM opened at $316.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $422.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.54.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

