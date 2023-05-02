Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $80.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $77.22 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.