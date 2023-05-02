Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $137.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Lear Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LEA opened at $126.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

