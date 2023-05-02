Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MYBUF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Meyer Burger Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meyer Burger Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $0.52.

Meyer Burger Technology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

