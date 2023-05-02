Desjardins Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$31.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $32.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

