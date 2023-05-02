DeltaFi Price Hits $0.0043 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $16,105.16 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

