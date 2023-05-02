Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 411,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,781. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

