Decred (DCR) Price Tops $17.72

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Decred has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market cap of $264.39 million and $1.32 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $17.72 or 0.00062265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00140265 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00034237 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038715 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003539 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000136 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,918,956 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

