Decred (DCR) Price Hits $17.84 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $17.84 or 0.00062010 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $266.19 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00139018 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00033874 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00038429 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003536 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000538 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,919,834 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

