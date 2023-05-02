Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The business had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. 134,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,890. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $278,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DCPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

