Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Issues Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.7 %
Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -2.07. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35.
In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
