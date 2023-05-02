Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Issues Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -2.07. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

