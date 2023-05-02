DA Davidson Cuts Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target to $71.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED stock opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. Medifast has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $982.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a return on equity of 100.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Medifast by 6,509.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

