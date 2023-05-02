CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 9,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 751,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $984.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,100 shares of company stock worth $1,141,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 642,796 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,615,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,718,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Articles

