CVC Income & Growth Limited to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:CVCE)

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CVC Income & Growth Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £925,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -6.20. CVC Income & Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.91 ($0.01). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.84.
CVC Income & Growth Company Profile
