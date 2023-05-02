CVC Income & Growth Limited to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:CVCE)

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CVC Income & Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £925,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -6.20. CVC Income & Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.91 ($0.01). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.84.

Get CVC Income & Growth alerts:

CVC Income & Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.