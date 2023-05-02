Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) traded down 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.50. 252,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 770,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Further Reading

