Curis (CRIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 94.33% and a negative net margin of 557.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Curis Price Performance
NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,104. The company has a market cap of $80.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curis (CRIS)
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.