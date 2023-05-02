Curis (CRIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 94.33% and a negative net margin of 557.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,104. The company has a market cap of $80.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Curis by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Curis by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

