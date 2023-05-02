Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Short Interest Update

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cue Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 47.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

HLTH traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 311,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,185. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Cue Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $107.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Health will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

