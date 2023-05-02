Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.04. 2,060,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,603. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $193.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

