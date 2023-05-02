Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.57

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Crown Castle has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Crown Castle has a payout ratio of 180.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $54,987,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 744,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,047,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 391.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 343,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.