Critical Contrast: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 46.24% 42.84% 20.47% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDC Energy and Glori Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $3.85 billion 1.48 $1.78 billion $18.50 3.50 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

96.2% of PDC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PDC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PDC Energy has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 31.15, indicating that its share price is 3,015% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PDC Energy and Glori Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDC Energy presently has a consensus target price of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.54%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Glori Energy

(Get Rating)

Glori Energy Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. The company was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.