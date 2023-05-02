Crexendo (CXDO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Crexendo to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crexendo Stock Down 2.9 %

CXDO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 112,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Separately, TheStreet cut Crexendo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.