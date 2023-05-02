Creditcoin Market Cap Hits $76.09 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $76.09 million and $10.53 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003549 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

