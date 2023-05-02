Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $73.34 million and approximately $31.95 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003458 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

