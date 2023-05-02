Credit Suisse Group Lowers LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $192.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $234.22.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $211.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

