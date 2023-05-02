Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Announces Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.76 EPS.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $498.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.22. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $648.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 23.10 and a quick ratio of 23.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,600. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,268,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

