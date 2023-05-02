Craig Hallum Cuts AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target to $3.75

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.49.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Trading Down 2.6 %

AXT stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. AXT has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXT will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 2,349.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.