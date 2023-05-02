Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,032 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $147,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $491.60. 1,158,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,623. The stock has a market cap of $218.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

