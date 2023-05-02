Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $70.07 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $70.07 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $11.06 or 0.00038512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001163 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

