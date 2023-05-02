Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.13.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Copa by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Copa Stock Up 1.4 %
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copa will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Copa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
