Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.66. 3,033,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,177,897. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

