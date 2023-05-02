Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,340 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.30. The stock had a trading volume of 675,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,405. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

