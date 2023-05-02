Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,036,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,277 shares during the quarter. EQT comprises 4.2% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.55% of EQT worth $68,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

