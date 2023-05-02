Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 516,480 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,756,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,480 shares during the quarter. Bally’s comprises about 2.1% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $34,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,840 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 188,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 96,787 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 125,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Bally’s Price Performance

NYSE:BALY traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 45,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,395. The company has a market capitalization of $792.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.91. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.