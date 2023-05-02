Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 605,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,000. Vale accounts for approximately 0.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vale by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,590,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,255,033. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.3542 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

