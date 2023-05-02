Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464,943 shares during the period. Paramount Global accounts for 6.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.96% of Paramount Global worth $105,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PARA stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. 2,595,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,722,638. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

