ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Cut by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:COP opened at $101.67 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

