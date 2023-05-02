ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.