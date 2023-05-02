Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 36,020 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,020 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $35,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.48. 3,033,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,368. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.13. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

